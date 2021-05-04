JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 19,888 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Genie Energy worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genie Energy by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNE opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Genie Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

