IBM Retirement Fund Invests $226,000 in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after purchasing an additional 284,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 828,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $134,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,831 shares of company stock worth $7,070,405. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

