Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Vijay Tammara Sells 29,991 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vijay Tammara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

