Meridian Bancorp’s (EBSB) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 126.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

