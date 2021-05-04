DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Timothy A. Messner Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy A. Messner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DISH Network alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Timothy A. Messner sold 400 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $15,044.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.