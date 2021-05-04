ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez Sells 11,985 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $207.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.67. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $227.07.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,532,000 after buying an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,912,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.