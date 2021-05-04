ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez Sells 11,985 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $207.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.67. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $227.07.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.
About ICU Medical
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.
