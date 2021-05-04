James Harry Weber Sells 3,800 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CMA opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.