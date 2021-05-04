Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LivaNova PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of LivaNova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

LIVN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.09. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,973,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $1,123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.