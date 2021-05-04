Fraser Atkinson Buys 5,000 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.75 per share, with a total value of C$108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,746,410.50.

Shares of CVE:GPV opened at C$21.93 on Tuesday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a one year low of C$1.79 and a one year high of C$43.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$458.18 million and a PE ratio of -41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 16.82.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.