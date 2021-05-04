Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a report issued on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of AX stock opened at $45.74 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

