Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $120.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $96.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.