NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 159,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 129,385 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $5,269,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in NV5 Global by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $4,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.