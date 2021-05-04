Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce $58.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.69 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $54.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $223.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.58 million to $226.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $294.77 million, with estimates ranging from $283.47 million to $304.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Shares of Alithya Group stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Alithya Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

