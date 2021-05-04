AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,716 ($100.81) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,317.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,572.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a yield of 1.87%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.28%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

