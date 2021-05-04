Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) Short Interest Update

Proliance International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

PLNTQ opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Proliance International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators.

