Short Interest in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Expands By 39.4%

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Star Group stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. Star Group has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.32 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Star Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Star Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Star Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

