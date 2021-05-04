CommScope (COMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. CommScope has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $17.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

