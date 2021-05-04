Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,300 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMNI shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $612.97 million, a PE ratio of -30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,050 shares in the company, valued at $167,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 15,961 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $138,701.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,965.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,331 shares of company stock worth $713,095 over the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 68,155 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 836,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,160 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $4,688,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rimini Street by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter worth about $1,788,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

