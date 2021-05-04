New Jersey Resources (NJR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.