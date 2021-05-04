Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $46.11 on Monday. Coursera has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coursera stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.