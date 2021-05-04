Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.81.

NYSE:XOM opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

