CIBC Raises Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $39.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

