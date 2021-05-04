Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider James J. Savina Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TNL opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.44. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $133,216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $54,927,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,808,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $20,234,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $18,747,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

