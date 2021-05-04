Option Care Health (OPCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Option Care Health to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Option Care Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

