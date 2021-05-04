EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP Sells $902,822.40 in Stock

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.09.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,452,000 after buying an additional 228,668 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,038,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

