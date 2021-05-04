Targa Resources (TRGP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Targa Resources to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. On average, analysts expect Targa Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,796 shares of company stock worth $1,239,528 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.