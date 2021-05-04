Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:PSX opened at $83.94 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

