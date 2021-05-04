Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $115,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUAN opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 530.90, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

