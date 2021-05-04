NOV (NYSE:NOV) Raised to “Outperform” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NOV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.81.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.