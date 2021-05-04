Parallel Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 366.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

