Robert W. Baird Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $500.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $452.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $443.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $407.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.78. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $263.27 and a 52-week high of $452.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

