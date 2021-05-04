Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.92.

NYSE CL opened at $81.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

