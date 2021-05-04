Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,342 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,430,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $46,685,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 338,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 427,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $122.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

