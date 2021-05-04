Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.45 Million Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.22% of USANA Health Sciences worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USNA stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.56.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $361,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $69,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 in the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

