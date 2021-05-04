Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 3,182 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,200.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

