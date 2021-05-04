Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $129.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.12 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

