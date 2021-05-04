Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.