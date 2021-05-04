Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $54,001,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

