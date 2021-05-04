UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco boosted its stake in UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $44.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

