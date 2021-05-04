Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to $44.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Capital Power in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $31.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. Capital Power has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $32.16.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

