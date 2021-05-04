Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEF opened at $129.68 on Monday. Symrise has a 12-month low of $98.75 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average of $126.73.

Get Symrise alerts:

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.