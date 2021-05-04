Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NRDBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.