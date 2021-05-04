APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Update

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 11,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

APA stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 4.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. Raymond James raised shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of APA by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $20,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in APA by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 779,980 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in APA by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500,909 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.