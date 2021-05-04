Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,088 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,221 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

