BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$60.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCE. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.35.

BCE stock opened at C$58.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The firm has a market cap of C$52.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.09. BCE has a 1-year low of C$52.52 and a 1-year high of C$60.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$57.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.10.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

