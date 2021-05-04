BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$60.35.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$58.21 on Monday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.52 and a 1 year high of C$60.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 122.19%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

