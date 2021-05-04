CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Paul C. Hilal Sells 500,000 Shares

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CSX stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in CSX by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

