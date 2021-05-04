Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,478,000 after acquiring an additional 555,942 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

