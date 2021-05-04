Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardtronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $15,917,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CATM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $115,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,503.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,377.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

