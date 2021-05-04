Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 583 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

